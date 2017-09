Katie Ledecky of the U.S. poses with her gold medal after the women's 1500m freestyle final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - American Katie Ledecky set a world record for the women’s 1500 meters freestyle at the world swimming championships on Tuesday.

Ledecky’s time of 15 minutes 25.48 seconds broke the previous record of 15:27.71 she set in the 1500m heats on Monday.