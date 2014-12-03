FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hangzhou awarded 2018 short-course world championships
December 3, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hangzhou awarded 2018 short-course world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Julio Cesar Maglione, President of the International Swimming Federation FINA addresses a news conference at the European Swimming Championships in Budapest August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

(Reuters) - The Chinese city of Hangzhou has been selected to host the 2018 short-course world swimming championships.

Swimming’s world governing body FINA voted for Hangzhou ahead of rival bids from Peru and the United Arab Emirates on the eve of this year’s championships, starting in Qatar on Wednesday.

“China is an important partner of FINA and we are always happy to return to this beautiful country,” FINA President Julio Maglione said in a statement.

China also hosted the short-course (25-metre pool) world titles in 2006 as well as the long-course (50-metre pool) world championships in 2011.

The next short-course championships will be held in Windsor, Canada in 2016.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

