FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lochte wins 200 IM for fourth world title in a row
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 6, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Lochte wins 200 IM for fourth world title in a row

Rod Gilmour

1 Min Read

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 200m individual medley final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - American Ryan Lochte won the men’s 200 meters individual medley gold on Thursday to become only the second swimmer after Australia’s distance great Grant Hackett to secure four world titles in a row.

Victory was secured in the final length as a powerful surge off the wall -- a new rotational technique he has introduced over the last three months -- saw him overtake long-time leader Thiago Pereira of Brazil.

Lochte won in one minute 55.81 seconds, as the Brazilian claimed silver in 1:56.65. Shun Wang of China took bronze.

Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.