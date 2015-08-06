Lochte wins 200 IM for fourth world title in a row

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 200m individual medley final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - American Ryan Lochte won the men’s 200 meters individual medley gold on Thursday to become only the second swimmer after Australia’s distance great Grant Hackett to secure four world titles in a row.

Victory was secured in the final length as a powerful surge off the wall -- a new rotational technique he has introduced over the last three months -- saw him overtake long-time leader Thiago Pereira of Brazil.

Lochte won in one minute 55.81 seconds, as the Brazilian claimed silver in 1:56.65. Shun Wang of China took bronze.