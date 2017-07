Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final – Budapest, Hungary – July 30, 2017 – Kathleen Baker, Lilly King, Kelsi Worrell and Simone Manuel of the U.S. react after winning the race.

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The United States set a world record of three minutes 51.55 seconds to win gold in the women's 4x100 meters medley relay at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

The U.S. time broke the previous record of three minutes 52.05 seconds set by the American quartet at the London 2012 Olympics.