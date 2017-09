Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the women's 100m breaststroke heats during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Lithuania’s teenage Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte set a world record of one minute 04.35 seconds in the semi-finals of the women’s 100 meters breaststroke at the world swimming championships on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who won gold at the London Olympics last year, broke the previous mark of 1:04.45 set by American Jessica Hardy in 2009.