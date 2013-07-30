FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grevers wins gold for U.S. in 100 meters backstroke
July 30, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 4 years

Grevers wins gold for U.S. in 100 meters backstroke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Matt Grevers of the U.S. (R) is congratulated by second place and compatriot David Plummer after winning the men's 100m backstroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - American Matt Grevers won gold in the men’s 100 meters backstroke at the world championships in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Grevers, the Olympic champion, touched in a time of 52.93 seconds, with compatriot David Plummer taking silver in 53.12 and France’s Jeremy Stravius bronze in 53.21.

Stravius tied for gold with compatriot Camille Lacourt at the last world championships in Shanghai two years ago and Lacourt finished fifth this time around behind Ryosuke Irie of Japan in fourth.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer

