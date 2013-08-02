Gyurta wins third straight 200 breaststroke gold

Hungary's Daniel Gyurta (L) is congratulated by Germany's Marco Koch, who finished second, after winning the men's 200m breaststroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Daniel Gyurta of Hungary became the first man to win three 200 meters breaststroke world titles when he claimed a third consecutive gold with a championship record in Barcelona on Friday.

Gyurta clocked two minutes 07.23 seconds, beating the previous record of 2:07.31 set by Australian Christian Sprenger in 2009.

Germany’s Marco Koch won silver in 2:08.54 and Matti Mattsson of Finland bronze in 2:08.95. Gyurta, 24, also took gold at last year’s London Olympics.