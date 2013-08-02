Gyurta wins third straight 200 breaststroke gold

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Daniel Gyurta of Hungary became the first man to win three 200 meters breaststroke world titles when he claimed a third consecutive gold with a championship record in Barcelona on Friday.
Gyurta clocked two minutes 07.23 seconds, beating the previous record of 2:07.31 set by Australian Christian Sprenger in 2009.
Germany’s Marco Koch won silver in 2:08.54 and Matti Mattsson of Finland bronze in 2:08.95. Gyurta, 24, also took gold at last year’s London Olympics.
