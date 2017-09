Brazil's Cesar Cielo Filho checks his time after swimming in the men's 50m butterfly final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Cesar Cielo of Brazil won a second consecutive men’s 50 meters butterfly title at the world championships in Barcelona on Monday.

The 26-year-old, a gold medalist in Shanghai two years ago, became only the second man to win the event twice after South African Roland Schoeman with a time of 23.01 seconds.

American Eugene Godsoe took silver in 23.05 and Fred Bousquet of France was third in 23.11.