South Africa's Chad Le Clos waves before winning the men's 100m butterfly final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Chad le Clos of South Africa won gold in the men’s 100 meters butterfly at the world championships in Barcelona on Saturday to add to his 200 triumph earlier in the week.

Le Clos clocked a time of 51.06 seconds, with Laszlo Cseh of Hungary taking silver in 51.45 and Konrad Czerniak of Poland bronze in 51.46.