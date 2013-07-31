China's Sun wins 800 meters freestyle gold

Gold medallist Sun Yang (C) of China poses with silver medallist Michael McBroom (L) of the U.S. and bronze medallist Ryan Cochrane of Canada at the men's 800m freestyle victory ceremony during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Sun Yang of China won a second consecutive men’s 800 meters freestyle gold at the world championships in Barcelona on Wednesday, his second title of the week following Sunday’s triumph in the 400 freestyle.

Olympic champion in London last year at 400 and 1,500 meters, Sun touched in a time of seven minutes 41.36 seconds, with American Michael McBroom taking silver in 7:43.60 and Ryan Cochrane of Canada bronze in 7:43.70.

Sun is only the second man after Australian Grant Hackett to win world titles at 400, 800 and 1,500 meters.

His titles at the three distances have been earned over two different championships - Sun won the 800 and 1,500 in Shanghai two years ago and was second in the 400 - but he remains on course to match Hackett’s three golds from the 2005 edition in Montreal.

The 1,500 meters freestyle final is on the final day of the championships on Sunday.