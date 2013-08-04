China's Sun wins 1,500 gold to claim distance treble

China's Sun Yang starts his men's 1500m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - China’s Sun Yang won a second consecutive world championship gold in the men’s 1,500 meters freestyle to complete a rare treble of distance titles on Sunday.

The Olympic champion and world record holder clocked a time of 14 minutes 41.15 seconds at the hilltop pool in Barcelona, matching American teenager Katie Ledecky in winning 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle titles in the Catalan capital.

The towering 22-year-old Sun is only the second man to achieve the feat at a world championships after Australian Grant Hackett at the 2005 edition in Montreal.

Ryan Cochrane of Canada repeated his second-place finishes at the last two world championships after touching in a time of 14:42.48, and Italian teenager Gregorio Paltrinieri was third in 14:45.37.