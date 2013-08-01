FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lochte wins third straight 200 meters medley gold
August 1, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Lochte wins third straight 200 meters medley gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims in the men's 200m individual medley semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - American Ryan Lochte won a third consecutive world title in the men’s 200 meters individual medley in Barcelona on Thursday.

Lochte touched in a time of one minute 54.98 seconds, almost a second slower than the world record of 1:54.00 he set to win the gold in 2011. Kosuke Hagino of Japan was second in 1:56.29 and Thiago Pereira of Brazil third in 1:56.30.

Lochte is the second man only after compatriot Michael Phelps to win a treble of 200 medley world titles.

Phelps took gold in the event in 2003, 2005 and 2007 and beat Lochte into second place to win the Olympic title in London last year.

Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
