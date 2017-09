Japan's Daiya Seto swims in the men's 400m individual medley heats during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Japanese teenager Daiya Seto won gold in the men’s 400 meters individual medley at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

The 19-year-old clocked a time of four minutes 8.69 seconds, with American Chase Kalisz, also 19, taking silver in 4:09.22 and Thiago Pereira of Brazil bronze in 4:09.48.