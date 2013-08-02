U.S. win fifth straight 4x200 freestyle gold

Members of Team U.S. celebrate after winning the men's 4x200m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - United States won a fifth consecutive title in the men’s 4x200 meters freestyle relay at the world championships in Barcelona on Friday.

The U.S. team clocked a time of seven minutes 01.72 seconds, with Russia taking silver in 7:03.92 and China pipping France to the bronze in 7:04.74.

Conor Dwyer led the Americans off but it was Russia’s Danila Izotov who handed over first before Ryan Lochte took the lead on the second leg and Charlie Houchin and Ricky Berens saw the U.S. quartet comfortably home.

The dominant U.S. also won gold in the event at last year’s Olympic Games in London.