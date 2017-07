Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay awarding ceremony – Budapest, Hungary – July 26, 2017 – Simone Manuel, Matt Grevers, Caeleb Remel Dressel and Lilly King of the U.S. team (gold) celebrate on the podium.

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The United States broke the world record in the mixed 4x100 meters medley relay for the second time in a day to win gold in the final at the world swimming championships on Wednesday.

The U.S. time of three minutes 38.56 seconds broke the previous record of three minutes 40.28 seconds set by the U.S in Wednesday morning's heats.