Relay record falls for third time in a day

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Britain set a world record in the mixed 4x100 meters medley relay at the world swimming championships on Wednesday as the mark fell for the third time in a day.

In the final, Chris Walker-Hebborn, Adam Peaty, Siobhan O’Connor and Fran Halsall clocked a combined time of three minutes 41.71 seconds to break the record of 3:42.33 set by the United States in the heats earlier on Wednesday.

American quartet Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kendyl Stewart and Lia Neal had themselves wiped more than three-and-a-half seconds off the short-lived world record of 3:45.87 which Russia set in winning the second heat.

The mixed medley relay is being held at the world championships for the first time but is not on the Olympic program.