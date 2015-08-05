FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Relay record falls for third time in a day
#Sports News
August 5, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Relay record falls for third time in a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Competitors start in a men's 100m freestyle heat at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Britain set a world record in the mixed 4x100 meters medley relay at the world swimming championships on Wednesday as the mark fell for the third time in a day.

In the final, Chris Walker-Hebborn, Adam Peaty, Siobhan O’Connor and Fran Halsall clocked a combined time of three minutes 41.71 seconds to break the record of 3:42.33 set by the United States in the heats earlier on Wednesday.

American quartet Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kendyl Stewart and Lia Neal had themselves wiped more than three-and-a-half seconds off the short-lived world record of 3:45.87 which Russia set in winning the second heat.

The mixed medley relay is being held at the world championships for the first time but is not on the Olympic program.

Reporting by Rod Gilmour, Editing by Clare Fallon

Reporting by Rod Gilmour, Editing by Clare Fallon
