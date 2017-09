The relay team of the U.S., Ryan Lochte, Missy Franklin, Simone Manuel and Nathan Adrian (L-R) pose with their gold medals after winning the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - The United States set a world record in the final of the mixed 4x100 meters freestyle at the world swimming championships on Saturday.

The American team of Ryan Lochte, Nathan Adrian, Simone Manuel and Missy Franklin set a combined time of three minutes 23.05 seconds to win the gold medal.

Their time bettered the previous world record of 3:23.29 set by Australia last year.