Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Men's 50m Breaststroke Preliminary – Budapest, Hungary – July 25, 2017 – Adam Peaty of Britain reacts after he comes first.

(Reuters) - Britain's Adam Peaty broke the world record in the 50 meters breaststroke at the world swimming championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

World champion Peaty swam 26.10 seconds in the heats to better the mark of 26.42 he set at the Rio Olympics last year.