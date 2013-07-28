FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France leave it late to take 4x100m relay gold
July 28, 2013 / 6:41 PM / in 4 years

France leave it late to take 4x100m relay gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Yannick Agnel (L), Florent Manaudou (2nd L), Fabien Gilot (2nd R) and Jeremy Stravius celebrate after winning men's 4x100m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Jeremy Stravius produced a scintillating final leg as France stormed from behind to see off the United States, Russia and Australia and steal 4x100 relay gold at the world championships in Barcelona on Sunday.

Olympic champions in London last year, the French were fourth when Stravius dived into the water but he hauled in American James Feigen, Russia’s Danila Izotov and James Roberts of Australia to touch in three minutes 11.18 seconds.

The United States matched their silver from London in a time of 3:11.42 and Russia pipped Australia to the bronze in 3:11.44.

Fabien Gilot’s contribution on the third leg was also significant as he was the only man to go under 47 seconds, recording a split time of 46.9 compared to Stravius’s 47.59.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
