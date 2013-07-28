Romano delivers to snatch relay gold for U.S

Megan Romano of the U.S. reacts after competing in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay heats during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Megan Romano swam a blistering final leg to overhaul Australia’s Alicia Coutts and snatch gold for United States in the 4x100 meters relay at the Barcelona world championships on Sunday.

Romano put up a split time of 52.60 seconds, with only Cate Campbell going quicker with 52.33 leading off for Australia, as the Americans improved on their silver behind Netherlands at the previous championships in Shanghai two years ago.

Australia, Olympic champions in London last year, led until the final 50 meters through Campbell, her sister Bronte and Emma McKeon but Romano was too good for Coutts and touched in three minutes and 32.31 seconds.

The Australians finished in 3:32.43 and Netherlands, who pipped the U.S. to silver in London, were third in 3:35.77 ahead of Sweden.