Governing body FINA agrees to introduce mixed relays

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Swimming fans will be able to watch the top male and female athletes competing on the same relay team at major championships after world governing body FINA agreed to introduce a mixed version of the event on Thursday.

“The feeling of everybody, swimmers and coaches and technical committee, is that this is a very interesting event with a lot of tactics involved,” FINA executive director Cornel Marculescu told Reuters after the move was ratified at a technical congress in Barcelona.

“The most important thing is that the athletes are happy and I think that is why the decision was made,” Marculescu added.

“I think it’s going to be very popular with the swimmers and this is the number one criteria for me.”