BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The United States set a world record of three minutes 40.28 seconds in the men's 4x100 meters mixed medley preliminaries on Wednesday, smashing the mark set by Britain in 2015.

The U.S. team of Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford broke the mark of 3:41.71 set by Britain at the last worlds in Kazan, Russia.