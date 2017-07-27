FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
41 minutes ago
Water polo: Croatia end seven-year losing Serbia hoodoo to set up Hungary final
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Earnings
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 27, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 41 minutes ago

Water polo: Croatia end seven-year losing Serbia hoodoo to set up Hungary final

2 Min Read

Water Polo –Serbia v Croatia – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Men's Water Polo Semifinal – Budapest, Hungary – July 27, 2017 – Maro Jokovic of Croatia reacts.Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Croatian men's water polo team ended a seven-year losing streak against defending champions Serbia on Thursday to advance to the final at the world championships, where they will face hosts Hungary.

Croatia won 12-11 in the high scoring game after the two Balkan arch rivals had traded the lead in a grueling yet spectacular encounter.

Serbia came into the tournament as defending World, Olympic and European champions with the first two of those titles coming after finals against Croatia.

Yet three big saves by goalkeeper Marko Bijac allowed the Croats to end a losing streak that stretched back to 2010.

Water Polo – Serbia v Croatia – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Men's Water Polo Semifinal – Budapest, Hungary – July 27, 2017 – Team Croatia reacts.Laszlo Balogh

"We weren't able cope with the atmosphere tonight and we didn't get that right," Serbia's Milos Cuk said. "What can you do? That's sport and Croatia were better tonight. We'll fight for sure for the bronze."

Hungary beat Greece 7-5 in an intense, but far more defense-oriented match.

Slideshow (8 Images)

The Hungarians enjoyed a measure of luck as four powerful Greek shots hit the goal post in the third quarter.

Hungarian head coach Tamas Marcz heaped praise on their defense.

"We played an all-around huge defensive game," Marcz told reporters. "(Goalkeeper) Viktor (Nagy) was downright fantastic."

Additional reporting by Rod Gilmour; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.