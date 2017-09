Fu Yuanhui of China and compatriot Zhao Jing (L) react after competing in the women's 50m breaststroke heats during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING)

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Zhao Jing of China won gold in the women’s 50 meters backstroke at the world championships on Thursday.

Zhao, who set the world record of 27.06 seconds when she won the title in Rome in 2009, clocked 27.29 with teenage compatriot Fu Yuanhui taking silver in 27.39 and Aya Terakawa of Japan bronze in 27.53.

The 50 backstroke is a non-Olympic event.