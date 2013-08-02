Russia's Efimova wins 200 meters breaststroke gold

Russia's Yuliya Efimova waves after finishing second in the women's 200m breaststroke semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Russia’s Yuliya Efimova overhauled favorite Rikke Pedersen of Denmark to win gold in the women’s 200 meters breaststroke at the world championships in Barcelona on Friday.

Efimova clocked a time of two minutes 19.41 seconds, with Pedersen, who set a world record of 2:19.11 in her semi-final on Thursday, taking silver in 2:20.08. American Micah Lawrence was third in 2:22.37.

Efimova, 21, was the silver medalist behind American Olympic champion Rebecca Soni at the last world championships in Shanghai two years ago.