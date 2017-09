Russia's Yuliya Efimova swims in the women's 50m breaststroke semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Yuliya Efimova of Russia won gold in the women’s 50 metres breaststroke at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

Efimova, silver medalist at the last edition in Shanghai two years ago and champion in Rome in 2009, clocked a time of 29.52 seconds.

World record holder Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania took silver in 29.59 and American defending champion Jessica Hardy took bronze in 29.80.