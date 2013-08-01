FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Liu wins 200 meters butterfly gold
August 1, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

China's Liu wins 200 meters butterfly gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Liu Zige is seen underwater as she swims in the women's 200m butterfly semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Liu Zige of China won gold in the women’s 200 metres butterfly at the world championships in Barcelona on Thursday.

Liu, the world record holder and third at the last edition in Shanghai two years ago, clocked a time of two minutes 04.59 seconds.

Spain’s Mireia Belmote Garcia, Olympic silver medalist in London last year, and roared on by the home crowd at the Palau Sant Jordi, claimed silver in 2:04.78 and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary bronze in 2:05.59.

Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
