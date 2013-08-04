FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutchwoman Kromowidjojo wins 50 meters freestyle gold
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 4 years

Dutchwoman Kromowidjojo wins 50 meters freestyle gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands reacts after her women's 50m freestyle semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands won gold in the women’s 50 meters freestyle at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

Kromowidjojo, Olympic champion at 50 and 100 freestyle at last year’s London Games, clocked a time of 24.05 seconds.

Cate Campbell of Australia, who won gold in the 100 freestyle on Friday, took silver in 24.14 and Briton Francesca Halsall claimed the bronze in 24.30, her nation’s first medal of the championships.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.