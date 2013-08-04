Dutchwoman Kromowidjojo wins 50 meters freestyle gold

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands reacts after her women's 50m freestyle semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands won gold in the women’s 50 meters freestyle at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

Kromowidjojo, Olympic champion at 50 and 100 freestyle at last year’s London Games, clocked a time of 24.05 seconds.

Cate Campbell of Australia, who won gold in the 100 freestyle on Friday, took silver in 24.14 and Briton Francesca Halsall claimed the bronze in 24.30, her nation’s first medal of the championships.