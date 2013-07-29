Hosszu takes gold in women's 200 meters medley

Hungary's Katinka Hosszu bites her gold medal at the women's 200m individual medley victory ceremony during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu won the women’s 200 meters individual medley at the world championships on Monday as Olympic champion Ye Shiwen of China surprisingly finished outside the medals in fourth.

The 24-year-old Hosszu, sixth at the last edition in Shanghai two years ago and a bronze medalist in Rome in 2009, led on all four legs and touched in a time of two minutes and 07.92 seconds.

Alicia Coutts of Australia took silver in 2:09.39, repeating her second place from 2011, and Spain’s Mireia Belmonte Garcia delighted the home support with bronze in 2:09.45.

Belmonte Garcia held off Ye on the final leg, with the Chinese failing to defend her world title and finishing fourth in 2:10.48.