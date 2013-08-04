FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Hosszu wins 400 meters medley gold
#Sports News
August 4, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary's Hosszu wins 400 meters medley gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hungary's Katinka Hosszu reacts after winning the women's 400m medley final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won gold in the women’s 400 meters individual medley at the world championships in Barcelona on Sunday to follow up on her triumph over 200 meters earlier in the week.

Hosszu clocked four minutes 30.41 seconds to reclaim the title she won in 2009, with Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain delighting the home fans by taking silver in 4:31.21.

Defending champion Elizabeth Beisel of the United States claimed the bronze in 4:31.69, while Ye Shiwen of China, the Olympic champion and world record holder, could only manage seventh in 4:38.51.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Brian Homewood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
