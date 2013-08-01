United States wins 4x200 meters freestyle gold

Missy Franklin of the U.S. dives in the women's 4x200m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - United States won gold in the women’s 4x200 meters freestyle relay at the world championships in Barcelona on Thursday.

Teenager Missy Franklin powered past Australia’s Alicia Coutts on the final leg at the Palau Sant Jordi to lead the U.S. team home in a time of seven minutes 45.14 seconds.

Australia took silver in 7:47.08 and France, who led at the halfway stage, bronze in 7:48.43.

The U.S. triumph, adding to their victory in Sunday’s 4x100 freestyle relay, brought a fourth gold of the week for Franklin and a third for Katie Ledecky.

The result was the same as the 4x200 freestyle final at the Olympic Games in London last year.