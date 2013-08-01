FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United States wins 4x200 meters freestyle gold
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 1, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

United States wins 4x200 meters freestyle gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Missy Franklin of the U.S. dives in the women's 4x200m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - United States won gold in the women’s 4x200 meters freestyle relay at the world championships in Barcelona on Thursday.

Teenager Missy Franklin powered past Australia’s Alicia Coutts on the final leg at the Palau Sant Jordi to lead the U.S. team home in a time of seven minutes 45.14 seconds.

Australia took silver in 7:47.08 and France, who led at the halfway stage, bronze in 7:48.43.

The U.S. triumph, adding to their victory in Sunday’s 4x100 freestyle relay, brought a fourth gold of the week for Franklin and a third for Katie Ledecky.

The result was the same as the 4x200 freestyle final at the Olympic Games in London last year.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.