Swimming and running through the Stockholm archipelago the winners of the SwimrunWorld Championships have broken course records in all three categories.

Alternately running across islands and swimming between them for 75 kilometres on Monday (September 5), the Swedish Armed Forces team of Daniel Hansson and Lelle Moberg won the men's race in 7 hours 59 minutes and 4 seconds.

Last year they came second behind this year's runenrs-up, Canada's Paul Krochak and Oscar Olsson of Sweden, competing as Team Head Swimming and clocking 8:07:57.

Winner Hansson said finishing in less than eight hours was a dream come true.

Sweden's Eva Nyström and Adriel Young of Australia, competing as a team for the first time, won the mixed race and were eighth overall in 8 hours 49 minutes and 58 seconds.

Young said winning gave them an unbelievable feeling.

In the women's race, Kristin Larsson and Annika Eriksson of Sweden beat the previous record by more than an hour, clocking 9:32.03.

They said afterwards that it was all down to teamwork.

A total of 238 competitors from 20 countries paired up to tackle Monday's course, comprising 65 kilometres of trail running and 10kms of open water swimming over and between 26 islands. There were 50 changes, with swim lengths between 100 and 1,780 metres and runs varying from 70 metres to 19.700 kilometres.

This year's event was the 11th of what organizers say is the first and longest Swimrun challenge.