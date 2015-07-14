FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Helicopter crash near Swiss mountain tourist spot kills pilot
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Helicopter crash near Swiss mountain tourist spot kills pilot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A helicopter crashed on Tuesday in the area around the popular Swiss tourist attraction Jungfraujoch glacier, killing the pilot, a police spokeswoman said.

“We can confirm at this time that one person died in the crash,” a spokeswoman for the Bern cantonal police said. “It concerns the pilot who was alone in the helicopter at the time of the crash.”

No one else was injured by the crash, the spokeswoman said, adding that the helicopter was transporting goods.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
