ZURICH Searches were launched on Monday after a Swiss air force jet flown by a single pilot went missing, the ministry of defense said.

The plane, a one-seater F/A-18C, went missing near Susten in central Switzerland at around 14:30 GMT (10:30 EDT), the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this year a Swiss F-5E air demonstration fighter jet collided with another plane and crashed into a pond in the northern Netherlands ahead of an air show.

The Swiss airforce lost another F/A 18 in 2013 when the plane crashed during a training flight in the canton of Obwalden.

