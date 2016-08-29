Islamic State claims suicide bombing at Iraqi wedding
BAGHDAD Islamic State has claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 15 people and injured 16 at a wedding party near the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala late on Sunday.
ZURICH Searches were launched on Monday after a Swiss air force jet flown by a single pilot went missing, the ministry of defense said.
The plane, a one-seater F/A-18C, went missing near Susten in central Switzerland at around 14:30 GMT (10:30 EDT), the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier this year a Swiss F-5E air demonstration fighter jet collided with another plane and crashed into a pond in the northern Netherlands ahead of an air show.
The Swiss airforce lost another F/A 18 in 2013 when the plane crashed during a training flight in the canton of Obwalden.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
BAGHDAD Islamic State has claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 15 people and injured 16 at a wedding party near the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala late on Sunday.
ADEN, Yemen A suicide bomber killed at least 54 people when he drove a car bomb into a militia compound in Aden on Monday, the health ministry said, in one of the deadliest attacks claimed by Islamic State in the southern Yemeni port city.
ANKARA Iran's military detected a U.S. drone entering Iranian airspace on Monday and issued a warning for it to leave, which it subsequently did, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.