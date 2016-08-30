FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss find crashed air force jet, still seek pilot
August 30, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Swiss find crashed air force jet, still seek pilot

Commander of the Swiss Air Force Lieutenant General Aldo Schellenberg talks to the media during a news conference in Bern, Switzerland August 29, 2016.Ruben Sprich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss search parties found an air force fighter jet that went missing on Monday during a training exercise but were still trying to find the pilot, the Swiss defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The plane, a one-seat F/A-18C, crashed near Susten in central Switzerland. Bad weather was hampering the search in mountainous terrain.

The incident marks the third time the Swiss Air Force has lost one of its F/A 18 jets in the past three years. A pilot was injured when an aircraft went down in October 2015 in southeast France, while another F/A 18 crashed in Switzerland in 2013.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Dominic Evans

