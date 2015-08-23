FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilot killed in light plane crash at Swiss air show
August 23, 2015 / 11:24 AM / 2 years ago

Pilot killed in light plane crash at Swiss air show

One of two planes which crashed during an air show is seen in the village of Dittingen, Switzerland, in this handout photo provided by Kantonspolizei Basel Landschaft on August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kantonspolizei Basel Landschaft/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Two light planes collided in flight at an air show in Dittingen, Switzerland, on Sunday, killing one of the pilots, police said.

The aircraft, in a German flying group of three planes, crashed at around 0515 ET, Basel-Landschaft police said in a statement.

One of the pilots, a 50-year-old man, was killed while the other escaped unharmed by parachute. The third aircraft was able to land safely.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said.

Police photos showed debris from the two aircraft scattered in the hillside village of Dittingen.

At least seven people died when a jet aircraft plowed into several cars on a busy road near an air show in southern England on Saturday.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Andrew Roche

