Bomb threat grounds Swiss aircraft in Zurich: airport

ZURICH (Reuters) - A bomb threat was made on Friday against an aircraft operated by Lufthansa’s Swiss at Zurich airport, a spokesman for the airport said.

Swiss flight LX 146 had been due to depart for New Delhi at 12:45 p.m. (0645 ET).

“The aircraft has been moved to a de-icing pad,” the spokesman said, adding that the aircraft’s passengers and crew were inside the terminal.

Police declined to confirm they were investigating a bomb threat, saying only that police operation was in progress. Swiss was not immediately available for comment.