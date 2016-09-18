FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss right-wing politician unhurt after knife attack
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 18, 2016 / 12:24 PM / a year ago

Swiss right-wing politician unhurt after knife attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A senior official in the right-wing Swiss People's Party, Christoph Blocher, escaped unharmed after being attacked by a man carrying a knife after a political debate in Zurich on Saturday, Zurich police said.

The 75-year-old is the party's strategy chief and head of the Committee Against a Creeping EU Entry, which opposes closer ties with the European Union. He was leaving a political debate about Switzerland's relationship with the EU at a Zurich hotel on Saturday afternoon when an unidentified man accosted him, the SonntagsBlick weekly reported earlier on Sunday.

Blocher told the paper the man had asked him if he remembered him before swinging a punch at him. The attacker appeared disoriented, he said.

The man was arrested by Zurich police, who declined to give any details on the attacker.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.