a year ago
Swiss train attack possibly crime of passion; terrorism `far-fetched'
#World News
August 13, 2016 / 6:09 PM / a year ago

Swiss train attack possibly crime of passion; terrorism `far-fetched'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss police do not exclude the possibility of a crime of passion as the motive for a 27-year-old Swiss man's attack on a Swiss train on Saturday, a police spokesman told welt.de.

The police spokesman said authorities did not yet know the motive behind the attack that injured six on Saturday in the canton of St. Gallen, but did not thought terrorism unlikely.

"A terrorism background still seems very, very far-fetched," the spokesman said.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Larry King

