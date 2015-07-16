Swiss banks can ask for simplified German market access, government says

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Thursday that banks in Switzerland could apply for a “simplified authorisation” to operate in Germany from the German financial regulator, signalling the end of a long-running standoff between the two countries.

Germany’s wealthy have traditionally been the largest private banking hunting ground for Swiss banks, but their access to the German market has been limited in recent years as a result of a long-running tax dispute between the two countries.

Swiss banks have been required to have a branch in Germany in order to provide services there, but Thursday’s agreement removes this requirement.

Switzerland’s finance department said on Thursday it had clarified details of how to implement a cross-border tax agreement with Germany, which was originally struck in 2013.

The agreement had not been fully implemented as Germany ramped up pressure on Switzerland over undeclared assets hidden from German finance officials in hidden offshore accounts.

“An understanding on detailed aspects of implementation was reached recently,” the finance department said in a statement. “With the memorandum, competition and consumer protection will be strengthened and cooperation between the financial market supervisory authorities intensified.”

Switzerland has similar agreements with Austria and Britain for so-called simplified authorisation for its banks.