5 months ago
Swiss watchdog probed 22 money laundering breaches in 2016
April 4, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 5 months ago

Swiss watchdog probed 22 money laundering breaches in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA is seen outside their headquarters in Bern, Switzerland April 5, 2016.Ruben Sprich

BERN (Reuters) - Swiss financial watchdog FINMA investigated more than twice as many breaches of anti-money laundering rules in 2016 as it did a year earlier, the supervisory body said on Tuesday.

The number of investigations rose to 22 from 9 in 2015 "particularly in connection with international corruption offences", the Bern-based organization said in a statement.

In 2016, Swiss banks were central players in the scandal surrounding Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, one of the world's biggest ongoing white-collar crime cases.

BSI Bank and Falcon Private Bank were sanctioned by FINMA for their dealings with 1MDB.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

