Swiss to loosen bank secrecy for own citizens too

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government announced plans on Friday to grant cantonal tax authorities access to bank data of citizens suspected of tax evasion, in a new weakening of traditionally strict bank secrecy.

Switzerland currently allows domestic authorities access to bank data only in cases where there are outright suspicions of tax fraud, or deliberately misleading the tax authorities, but not in cases of tax evasion, which is failing to fully declare your income or wealth.

International pressure on Switzerland forced it to abandon that distinction for foreigners in 2009 as it sought to do more to cooperate with a global crackdown on tax cheats, prompting domestic calls for similar steps at home.

The Swiss government said in a statement it had asked the finance ministry to draw up changes to tax penal law by next spring to allow cantonal tax authorities access to bank data in cases of tax evasion.

The independent-minded Swiss, with a strong belief in privacy, believe an individual’s financial affairs are his or her own business.

While consciously lying to the revenue authorities, for instance forging documents about income, is a crime as elsewhere, omitting to report earnings is currently only an administrative offence punishable by a fine.

The weakening of Swiss bank secrecy has been a big blow to the world’s largest offshore center with $2 trillion in assets.

UBS UBSN.VX said this week it expects Swiss banks to see European clients withdraw “hundreds of billions of francs” as a result of steps to stop foreigners using secret accounts to evade taxes.