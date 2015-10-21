FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS says will be compliant with new Swiss capital rules
October 21, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

UBS says will be compliant with new Swiss capital rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS will meet new Swiss capital rules by the time they come into force, it said on Wednesday.

“UBS intends to meet the newly proposed CET1 leverage ratio requirement of 3.5 percent by retaining sufficient earnings, while maintaining its commitment to a capital return payout ratio of at least 50 percent of net profit,” the Zurich-based bank said in a statement

Earlier, Switzerland outlined tough new capital requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, to protect the economy from a major banking collapse. The new rules will come into force at the end of 2019.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
