FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. may delay fines on major banks for mortgage mis-selling: Sky News
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. may delay fines on major banks for mortgage mis-selling: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is pictured on the Deutsche Bank building in Geneva, Switzerland, October 11, 2016.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

(Reuters) - Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice have signaled recently that penalty imposition on Barclays Plc (BARC.L), Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) and Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) may not conclude until closer to the arrival of the new U.S. administration in January, Sky News reported.

Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has been engulfed in crisis since the DoJ demanded up to $14 billion to settle claims that the bank missold U.S. mortgage-backed securities before the global financial crisis. bit.ly/2ezgBLV

A DoJ spokeswoman declined to comment.

The DoJ is also looking into whether UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) mis-sold residential mortgage-backed securities.

Credit Suisse and Barclays are in mortgage-settlement talks with the DoJ, Bloomberg reported in September.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.