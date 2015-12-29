Swiss police find no explosives at shopping center after bomb threat

ZURICH (Reuters) - No explosives were found at a Swiss shopping center near the northern city of Basel after a bomb threat, police said on Tuesday evening.

The center in Pratteln, Basel-Landschaft, was evacuated after an anonymous caller threatened to detonate a bomb in an underground garage. The caller sounded male and spoke broken German, police official Roland Walter said.

Much of Europe has been on heightened alert since the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed more than 100 people.