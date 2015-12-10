Zurich prosecutors drop probe of Blocher in Sarasin leak case

Former Swiss justice minister and right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) leader Christoph Blocher speaks during an interview with Reuters in the village of Maennedorf, near Zurich January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich prosecutors have dropped an investigation of former Swiss government member Christoph Blocher after failing to find evidence he played an illegal role in leaking confidential bank data, prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.

They said the found no evidence that Blocher, a leader in the anti-immigration Swiss People’s Party, influenced a decision by a former information technology employee at Bank Sarasin to release confidential bank information.

The case, dating to 2012, involved information on currency deals by the family of now-former Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand that was leaked by a Sarasin employee to a lawyer with ties to Blocher’s political party.

reut.rs/1OjJtgj