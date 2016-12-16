EU says Swiss immigration law seems to go in right direction

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Switzerland's new law intended to curb immigration appears to "go in the right direction" by not setting quotas of EU citizens able to work there, the European Commission said on Friday.

"Today the result of the parliamentary process is known. At first sight, we say the law appears to go in the right direction," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

"It is a good sign that the law is not intended to impose quotas on the free circulation of EU citizens and does not envisage restricting their access to employment in Switzerland, contrary to what was in the initial draft of the text," he continued.

Schinas said that the EU intended to have a close dialogue with the Swiss over the application of the law and would continue its analysis in the next few days, also consulting the EU's 28 member states.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would talk with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann later on Friday to exchange initial views and to discuss the next steps. A joint EU-Swiss committee meeting is planned for Dec. 22.