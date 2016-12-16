FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
EU says Swiss immigration law seems to go in right direction
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 8 months ago

EU says Swiss immigration law seems to go in right direction

European Commission Chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas is seen during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels February 24, 2016.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Switzerland's new law intended to curb immigration appears to "go in the right direction" by not setting quotas of EU citizens able to work there, the European Commission said on Friday.

"Today the result of the parliamentary process is known. At first sight, we say the law appears to go in the right direction," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

"It is a good sign that the law is not intended to impose quotas on the free circulation of EU citizens and does not envisage restricting their access to employment in Switzerland, contrary to what was in the initial draft of the text," he continued.

Schinas said that the EU intended to have a close dialogue with the Swiss over the application of the law and would continue its analysis in the next few days, also consulting the EU's 28 member states.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would talk with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann later on Friday to exchange initial views and to discuss the next steps. A joint EU-Swiss committee meeting is planned for Dec. 22.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.