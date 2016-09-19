ZURICH The presidents of Switzerland and the European Commission failed to clinch a deal on Monday in talks on Swiss efforts to curb immigration from the EU, but said they would meet again next month to try to break the impasse.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters after meeting Johann Schneider-Ammann that questions remained over Swiss proposals to give hiring preferences to locals as a way to ease pressure on labor markets.

Brussels insists on free movement of people as a condition for Swiss access to the EU single market under bilateral accords. The arrangement has been put at risk by a Swiss referendum in 2014 demanding immigration quotas, which requires a law to be in place by February.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)