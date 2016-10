Students display placards during the speech of Norbert Hofer, Joint Acting President of Austria and Third President of the National Council, during a panel discussion on ''Can Europe’s politicians solve its migration crisis?'' at Geneva's graduate institute, in Geneva,... REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ZURICH The Swiss government opposes a referendum campaign that would overturn a 2014 vote to impose quotas on immigration from the European Union, it said on Wednesday, suggesting instead a compromise approach whose details will emerge only next year.

The move buys neutral Switzerland more time to handle the fraught subject of implementing the binding 2014 referendum without infringing too much on EU citizens' right to free movement, a condition for enhanced Swiss access to the single market.

