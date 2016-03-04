FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss, EU agree to extend free movement deal to workers from Croatia
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 8:48 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss, EU agree to extend free movement deal to workers from Croatia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland and the European Union have signed a deal to include Croatia in an agreement on the free movement of workers, the Swiss mission to the EU said on its Twitter account on Friday.

Swiss lawmakers are at odds with Brussels over how to implement a binding Swiss referendum in favor of immigration quotas that would violate a bilateral pact guaranteeing freedom of movement for all EU citizens.

Later on Friday, Switzerland is expected to detail its own plans for limiting the flow of migrants from the EU if it cannot reach agreement with Brussels on the issue before a February 2017 deadline.

Switzerland had at first declined to sign the protocol covering workers from Croatia, citing the binding February 2014 referendum on curbing immigration.

A senior Swiss official said last month that Switzerland can expect no progress in talks with the EU over migrant caps until after Britain’s referendum on EU membership in June.

The 2014 referendum, spearheaded by the anti-immigration Swiss People’s Party (SVP), has jeopardized a host of other Swiss-EU treaties that govern bilateral economic ties with the country’s largest trading partner.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields and Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.